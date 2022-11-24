Farm Online
Home/Beef

Carbon tunnel vision is leading to even more nutritional inequity: dietitian Diana Rodgers

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For every pound of plant-based protein produced there are four pounds of fibrous waste produced that can either sit in a pile or be fed to a ruminant and upcycled into vitamin B12 and iron for humans, nutritionist Diana Rodgers says. Picture: Shutterstock.

THE world's leaders have developed carbon tunnel vision and there is a real risk the rush to reduce methane emissions will come at the expense of even greater global nutritional inequity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.