Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

UN climate group to expand funding for climate resilient ag

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United States secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke at the recent COP27 event in Egypt. Photo: AIM For Climate.

A GROUP of nations participating in the international Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate, a program dedicated to increasing climate smart agriculture, have increased their investment in the assembly's portfolio to over $A10 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.