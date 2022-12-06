Farm Online
MLA to launch new livestock indicators

December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
New MLA livestock indicators coming

ONLINE specific indicators for young cattle, lambs and mutton will be released by Meat & Livestock Australia next year.

