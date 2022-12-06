New MLA livestock indicators coming

ONLINE specific indicators for young cattle, lambs and mutton will be released by Meat & Livestock Australia next year.
MLA's market information team has finished the final stage of its wide-ranging indicator review, which has included extensive consultation with producers, industry representatives and other stakeholders.
According to Ripley Atkinson, senior market information analyst at MLA, the implementation of these changes will be made in a step-by-step, staged approach over the coming months to allow users ample time to become familiar with these changes.
"This approach aims to deliver continual improvement over time to the industry," Mr Atkinson said.
"The review process includes the development of new indicators in areas which were identified as lacking publicly available market coverage, including the online marketplace.
"In 2023, online specific indicators for young cattle, lambs and mutton will be released."
Several new features have been added to the existing indicators on each dashboard to allow users a more tailored data experience, ensuring the information can be made specific to each user's needs.
This will allow information to support business decisions more readily.
The new features include:
As part of the first stage of implementation, a new restocker yearling heifer indicator will be released on Friday.
This indicator will access its data from the current National Livestock Reporting Service database and aim to provide users valuable insights to female heifer prices destined to be future breeders.
This will be particularly important to understand rebuild and liquidation intentions from producers in different regions across the country.
