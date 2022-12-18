Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Big carpet maker says wool is winning the 'natural' fibre wars against synthetics

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big carpet maker Bremworth says the world is quickly moving away from synthetic materials to natural fibres like wool. Picture from Bremworth.

The strategy to capitalise on wool's sustainability credentials as a natural fibre is starting to pay off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.