Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Australia's wool industry is suffering on two fronts by China's hardline lockdown policy

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 2 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Much of Australia's wool is ultimately bought by Chinese consumers.

When China is sick the Australian wool industry shares its pain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.