Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wool quality compromised as wet weather wreaks havoc on young Merinos

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated November 24 2022 - 9:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water stained and heavy unscourable volumes are well above normal as the relentless wet continues across the eastern states.

Wool quality continues to be an issue for the market with water stained and heavy unscourable volumes well above normal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.