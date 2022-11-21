Meat and Livestock Australia are fighting back against the rise of quick and easy food delivery apps and home-delivered meal kits and are teaching Aussies how to live with lamb again.
In fact they say it's time to "love lamb all year round".
According to MLA, recent research has revealed Australian families are becoming more disconnected than ever before and spend far less time cooking quality meals together.
And lamb is not immune to the modern way of living.
MLA's group industry insights and strategy manager Scott Cameron said consumption of lamb is not only challenged by high retail prices, but consumer perception is lamb is difficult to cook and lacks 'everyday convenience'.
And as a result, fewer Australian households are placing lamb in their trolleys.
"Although our research shows 73pc of households are still purchasing the red meat, overall fewer households are buying lamb," Mr Cameron said.
"We are seeing a change in Australian demographics where there is an increase of people coming from other countries where they are not familiar with cooking lamb.
"We now know that 50pc of Australians are either born overseas or at least one parent was born overseas.
"A lot of those people come from countries that haven't grown up with lamb as we have and as a result, there is a slight decline in the penetration of lamb in those households."
According to MLA's consumer insights, regular lamb buyers contribute to 53.6pc of all lamb sales and make up 20pc of total lamb buyers.
These buyers tend to be older and most likely grew up eating lamb.
It also revealed Australians are increasingly time poor, with 61pc of employed women working full-time, driving demand for easy, convenient meals rather than traditional cuts such as roasts.
The majority of fresh meat meals are prepared on a 'routine' basis (85pc) and take 30 minutes to prepare.
Special occasion meals make up just 2pc of meal occasions.
Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish said Australian's change in diet, especially when it comes to red meat, has been converting since the 1960s.
"Mutton and lamb consumption used to compete with beef in the early 70s," Mr Dalgleish said.
"Nowadays it's chicken and increasingly pork that dominates the plate."
Mr Cameron said to counter the problem, MLA are teaching Australian's to love lamb again with new marketing tactics running all year round.
"Twenty years ago, from a marketing perspective, pretty much all of MLA's marketing spend was on the Australia Day lamb campaign - it was sort of a once a year 'big push'," he said.
"But as a result, MLA are not waiting for the annual anticipated summer lamb campaign to plug the red meat, instead we are teaching Australian's to love lamb all year round.
"We will be still delivering a really big campaign over the summer period, but we are also adding in year-round communication and year-round campaigns and we are calling it "new lamb occasions" focused on teaching people how to cook delicious lamb dishes."
From July to September MLA ran a campaign where they focused on specific recipes - a slow cooked lamb shoulder in red wine with roast vegetables.
Along with this, different Mediterranean and Middle Eastern lamb dishes where delivered to create inspiration and build confidence around how to cook lamb.
"It's easy for people to go and buy a barbecue chicken or a chicken schnitzel and chuck it in the pan, whereas it is a bit more of a challenge for people who haven't slow cooked a leg of lamb or shoulder," Mr Cameron said.
"We are really focused on extending the awareness of cooking lamb during mid-week family meals and leveraging the homemade meal, providing people with different recipe ideas and cooking methods they may not have tried in the past like slow cooking.
"And considering the cost of living, slow cooking meat is an economical way of having a delicious family meal."
He said during that three-month period lamb share and basket volume grew considerably compared to the previous three months.
