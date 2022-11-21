Farm Online
MLA's plan to reclaim trolley space for lamb

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 22 2022 - 9:00am
MLA are teaching Australian's to love lamb again with new marketing tactics running all year round.

Meat and Livestock Australia are fighting back against the rise of quick and easy food delivery apps and home-delivered meal kits and are teaching Aussies how to live with lamb again.

