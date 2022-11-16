Influx of lambs at saleyards as wet weather causes backlog

Wagga Wagga experienced record yardings of 80, 650 head last week as overall lamb and sheep numbers swelled across the eastern seabaord.
According to NLRS, sheep yardings increased 60 per cent week on week while lamb yardings improved by 50pc.
Meanwhile, the young lamb offerings moving through the saleyards increased 93pc week-on-week off the back of wet conditions causing low yardings the week prior.
Carcoar saleyards also had a lift in yardings of 560pc.
Livestock development at Nutrien Ag Solutions Ron Rutledge said the season is really ramping up, albeit with not all planets aligning.
"Normally it is the period of September 1st rather than in November," he said.
"The yarding at Wagga had a fair bit of the Forbes district because they haven't had a lamb market for a week and were right in the middle of their spring selloff."
With figures nearly double the yardings from the week prior, Mr Rutledge said events have culminated causing a six to seven week delay of the normal turnout of livestock.
"Coinciding with not being able to get shearers, and allowing people to do what they would essentially like to do, it culminated at Wagga with a massive yarding of lambs," he said.
"It is a tricky understanding of where the market actually is and the high volume - it had backfill behind it."
ALSO READ:
Meat and Livestock Australia's market analyst Jenny Lim said wetter conditions from the past few weeks have created a backlog of stock that are finished and ready for sale.
"Last week, the heavy lamb indicator softened 68c week-on-week after Wagga Wagga contributed 32pc and traded at 99c under the national average," Ms Lim said.
"Most of the price disparity came down to quality, with the huge yarding allowing buyers to be very picky."
Mr Rutledge said the distance between heavy lambs and store lambs has become more apparent.
"Good heavy lambs are being sought after by processors while the right type of trade lamb are hard to find," he said.
"There is a ground swell of light store lambs which normally, at this time of the year, are at reasonable demand.
"Stubbles are normally available, with irrigation country being watered up with summer pastures, but unfortunately none of that has been able to occur at this stage.
"Producers have got in their mind they have got to discard lambs to make way for their normal season program.
"The planets aren't lining up, hence the store lamb market is going to take a little bit of a beating for a period of time until we can play a bit of catch up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.