Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Wet weather continues to trouble sheep producers

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Internal parasites, flystrike and suppressed growth rates are just a few of the problems faced by sheep producers as the relentless wet weather continues.

As NSW wades through another spell of relentless rain and thunderstorms, sheep are being exposed to increased internal parasites and flystrike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.