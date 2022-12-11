Farm Online

Ceres Tag signs non-exclusive distribution agreement with 4Tags

December 11 2022 - 3:00pm
David and Melita Smith from Ceres Tag. Photo: Supplied

The creator of the world's first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tags has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia's largest online seller of livestock ear tags and Ag tech solutions.

