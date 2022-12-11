The creator of the world's first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tags has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia's largest online seller of livestock ear tags and Ag tech solutions.
Ceres Tag and 4Tags.com.au have announced an agreement which will see 4Tags distribute the world leading smart ear tags.
4Tags will ship and sell the tags as local stock in AUD to Australian producers. It follows the significant incentives offered by the NSW Government - a 50 per cent subsidy for multiple regions through their 'Farms of the Future' program.
The Farms of the Future program has been designed to drive more Agtech adoption by NSW producers.
Ceres Tag CEO David Smith said he was looking forward to the partnership.
"We are pleased to be collaborating with such a high performing team as 4Tags who have a clear demonstrated ability to reach producers on the ground and help them access products they need in a timely fashion," he said.
Brad Dwyer from 4Tags was equally excited.
"Ceres Tag has developed a sophisticated livestock monitoring system and producers deserve to have easy access to this critical information for their operations," he said.
"We are pleased we could assist Ceres Tag and hope that the relationship grows to other geographic regions as well.
"Ceres Tag provides information 24 hours a day that has been vitally missing in the industry and with new drivers for sustainability, animal welfare, biosecurity and asset management, it is imperative that producers don't delay any further and get into this data for improvement of their own operations and the industry as a whole."
More information on the Ceres tag range, the type of information able to be provided and any questions can be found through the 4Tags website.
Ceres Tag are now in discussions with other global distributors as they continue to grow internationally.
