Slight uptick in cattle market touted for early next year

By Shan Goodwin
December 13 2022 - 9:00am
It's almost time to close the books for the 2022 cattle market. Picture by Ashley Walmsley.

THE steep slippery slide young cattle prices were on during November is not tipped to continue into the new year and in fact, some analysts are touting a slight upward creep in the market.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

