A small, older-style dairy in central Gippsland has sold for almost $2.4 million.
That sale shines a spotlight on a number of dairy farms on the market in a similar price range around the state.
The Denison property does have the added attraction of a handy water allocation and a home.
This farm in Velore Road was sold for $2.38 million by Gippsland Real Estate Maffra.
At that price, the property across 74 hectares (184 acres) made a healthy $12,935 per acre.
The dairy block is set on two titles.
It comes with 220 megalitres of high reliability water and 104 megalitres low reliability water.
It has a stock and domestic bore equipped with an electric pump for 73 lateral spray heads.
It has a four-bedroom weatherboard home and various shedding, including hay and machinery sheds.
The dairy is a 10 swing-over Herringbone design.
In comparison with this selling price, at the other end of the state near Kerang a dairy is on the market for $2.5m-$2.8m through Anthony Stevens from Ray White Rural.
That dairy (442 hectares,1092 acres) did not include the irrigation entitlement but can accommodate 300-450 milking cows with a 25 per side swing-over Herringbone dairy.
There is a three-bedroom weatherboard home on the farm.
Also, productive Camperdown dairy farm Gundarra (141ha, 348 acres) is for sale for $9000 per acre, valuing the total farm at $3.13 million.
Gundarra is located in the Tesbury area, 10 minutes from Camperdown, on fertile land "with potential for other rural pursuits".
It has a fully equipped 25 unit swing over dairy with auto cup removers, head bails and a 13,000 litre vat.
The adjoining undercover yards have a 280 cow capacity.
It has a 14-year-old four-bedroom home with timber flooring and cathedral ceilings.
Agents say the property has abundant water supplies, excellent perennial pastures and fertiliser history.
For more information contact Daryl Oborne from Charles Stewart and Co. on 0499 388341 or Malcolm Hallyburton on 0418 383152.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
