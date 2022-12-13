Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

On-site auction for stunning Western Victorian farm to kickstart 2023 sales

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 13 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

On-farm auctions are becoming rare in recent times but agents TDC Livestock and Property is going to kickstart its 2023 sales with a ripper offering in Western Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.