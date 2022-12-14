Ag giant turns to Roman mythology to rebrand merging Daybreak and BFB

Canadian agricultural investment powerhouse PSP's newly combined Daybreak Cropping and BFB will be known as Altora Ag as a rebrand takes on a Roman mythological twist next month.
The merger of the southern NSW-based BFB and Daybreak Cropping, announced in April, is on track to be finalised by late January.
The Canadian Public Sector Pension Investment Board has held the majority stake in BFB's cropping, piggery, grain storage and trading, logistics, fuel, chemical, fertiliser and agronomy services business since 2019, and has owned Daybreak since 2018.
Combined, the entities incorporate 41 farms across 10 aggregations in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Western Australia, plus supply chain businesses, including southern NSW grain traders Preston Grain and AW Derrick and Sons, which merged into BFB's portfolio last year.
The united enterprises come under the control of the current BFB senior management team, largely based in Temora, which includes minority shareholders in the company.
The new name Altora Ag, which takes its origins from a Roman god, Altor, will be gradually rolled out on business assets in the first half of 2023.
RELATED READING
Last week the brand was launched to employees after being chosen following input from people across the businesses and direction from global branding design group, Re.
Altora Ag chief executive officer, Shane Bird, said a single, unifying name across the organisation represented a significant and highly symbolic step in the company's transition.
"Ever since we announced the combination of BFB and Daybreak we have been working on a new brand and identity that truly captures the potential of this national farming champion," he said.
In Roman mythology Altor nourished everything growing on Earth, including plants drawing nourishment from the soil and the animals and humans feeding on those plants.
Altor was also a practical god of fertility and sex for reproduction's sake.
Mr Bird said the Altora brand was a modern twist which retained the Altor name's strong links to the heart of agriculture while recognising the history of the two organisations coming together and everything the business was involved in on its farms.
The Altora company, which dates back to 1985 when four Temora partners formed the BFB freight and fuel enterprise, was in the business of harnessing the energy of the sun to grow crops, feed livestock and produce quality food for Australia and the world.
The new name was backed by a clear purpose that will be embedded throughout the organisation - Bringing heart to modern agriculture.
"We believe the new name and identity will stand out and position Altora Ag as a leader in Australian agriculture."
Canada's PSP owns, or majority owns, six major agribusinesses in Australia spanning grain and cotton farming, dairy, beef, horticulture, and more - Australian Food and Fibre; Aurora Dairies; Fresh Country Farms; Hewitt Cattle Australia; Stahmann Webster and Altora Ag.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.