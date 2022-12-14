Farm Online
Canada's PSP rebrands Daybreak Cropping and BFB as Altora Ag

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
December 14 2022 - 11:00am
Ag giant turns to Roman mythology to rebrand merging Daybreak and BFB

Canadian agricultural investment powerhouse PSP's newly combined Daybreak Cropping and BFB will be known as Altora Ag as a rebrand takes on a Roman mythological twist next month.

