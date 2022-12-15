Farm Online
Home/Politics

Nationals leader holds back tears in tribute to Wieambilla ambush victims

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals leader holds back tears in tribute to Wieambilla ambush victims

THE Nationals leader has paid tribute to those murder in the Wieambilla ambush in an emotional speech.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.