Nationals leader holds back tears in tribute to Wieambilla ambush victims

THE Nationals leader has paid tribute to those murder in the Wieambilla ambush in an emotional speech.
David Littleproud, who represents the region where the shooting took place, held back tears as he applauded the courage of the officers ambushed in a "vile act".
"The innocence of the nation, but also two small western-Queensland towns was shattered on Monday," Mr Littleproud said, his voice cracking with emotion.
Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were killed when they went to a rural property at Wieambilla on Monday to investigate reports of a missing person and were met with gunfire.
"Once you become a country copper, you become part of the community... they are one of us," Mr Littleproud said.
"To have this happen in these communities... is something that has torn our community and rocked our community, to its very core.
"The bravery of Constables Brough and Kirk in the line of fire, who were able to escape the situation... it is something mere mortals would find hard to comprehended, to see two of their colleagues slain in cold blooded murder."
Alan Dare, 58, a neighbour who responded to the disturbance, was also killed.
"He was doing what we all do in the bush - when someone needs help, you step up," Mr Littleproud said.
"Alan Dare with another neighbour stood up. They went to help a neighbour. They walked into the line of fire. He paid the ultimate price. His family has paid the ultimate price, along with these two brave constables."
Mr Littleprouds said although the tragedy was a "stake to the heart of two small country towns", it was not the end, as the community wrapped themselves around the families of the victims, pointing to the more than $56,000 has already been raised for the family of Mr Dare.
"In our part of the world, you're only classified as a local if born and live in these towns all your life - but to Alan, Rachel and Matthew, you're now locals. You're now the greatest locals we've ever had," Mr Littleproud said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition leader Peter Dutton also paid their respects.
The three attackers, two men and a woman, were shot by police on Monday night following a siege.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
