Farm Online
Home/Beef

Where Cattle Australia's new chair David Foote sees beef's threats and opportunities

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Foote taking on the role of chair of the new grassfed cattle producer peak industry council, Cattle Australia, in Brisbane this week. Picture by Glenn Hunt.

LEADING the way on climate management and capitalising on the naturalness of extensive cattle raising are two very big opportunities ahead for the grassfed cattle producer, the chair of the sector's new advocacy body believes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.