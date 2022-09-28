Farm Online
NSW Farmers labels new grassfed body Cattle Australia 'unfair and undemocratic'

By Shan Goodwin
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 8:30pm
Southern cattle producers believe the model for the new grassfed cattle producer body, Cattle Australia, unfairly favours the north.

WHETHER plans for a new grassfed cattle producer advocacy group move ahead look set to come down to the wire.

