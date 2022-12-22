Farm Online
Headline harvest numbers do not tell full story of downgrades, supply chain issues in grain sector

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
December 22 2022 - 3:00pm
It has been a tough slog for growers getting their grain into the bulk handling system, with a degraded road network a key problem. Photo: Gregor Heard.

FARMER lobby groups are warning that while this year's winter crop figures make good reading at a glance, with the national crop set to be close to the largest ever, on the ground the situation is not as rosy.

