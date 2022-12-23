GRAINS industry lobby group GrainGrowers warns that urgent reform is needed in the nation's ports if exporters are not to face a disadvantage against competitors, with huge stevedore margins a particular concern.
"We need action now because we can't afford Australia to become less attractive for international shipping and the destination of last resort," GrainGrowers general manager of policy Zachary Whale said.
He said the release of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Container Stevedoring Monitoring Report 2021-22 highlighted the drain our inefficient port system had on the nation's overall productivity and competitiveness.
The ACCC report was scathing in its findings, saying the level of regulation at container ports was "not effective and the threat of further regulation in most states is not sufficiently credible to constrain container ports from exercising their market power."
Mr Whale said growers and grain exporters were being faced with ever escalating prices and logistical delays at port, while the ACCC report found that stevedores' operating profit margin was a whopping 24 per cent, up from 10pc prior to the pandemic in 2019-20.
ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey said while the ACCC had not formed a conclusive view on the drivers behind the profit gains declining competition was a key focus.
"Importers and exporters benefited from an injection of new competition at our largest ports several years ago, but we're concerned that in the past few years those gains have been eroded," Ms Brakey said.
She said the pandemic had hindered exporters' ability to switch to lower cost operators.
"Severely constrained global shipping capacity throughout the pandemic made it harder for importers and exporters to change to a different shipping service, and by implication a different stevedore, which may have weakened price competition between stevedores."
Mr Whale said it was clear that the current system was not working in the interests of Australian export industries.
"As an industry, we have been calling for change for some time."
"When government privatises critical infrastructure such as ports, the process must be done in a way that does not adversely impact competition and Australia's overall productivity and competitiveness. "The finding that price competition between stevedores at our largest ports has eroded over the last several years highlights that operators can exercise considerable market power to the detriment of exporters and importers."
He said grains, as an export-focused sector, was particularly vulnerable to inefficiencies at port.
"The simple fact is that we rely highly on Australia's ports and shipping networks to transport grain to international markets. "Skyrocketing terminal charges and protracted industrial action at ports across Australia harm our competitiveness and reputation.
"GrainGrowers believes urgent government action is long overdue. Steps must be taken before high costs, and delays at ports inflict long-term damage to our vital export industries."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.