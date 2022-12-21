5 safety tips for working with metal

The following tips can help keep yourself and your staff safe when working with metal. Picture by Shutterstock

This is sponsored content.



Due to the trend in interior and exterior design, metal materials are being used in significant quantities today.



Workers perform a variety of tasks, such as cutting, shaping, and welding, that require the use of this material.

However, there are risks involved with working with metal. If you don't take proper precautions, you could cause severe damage or danger to yourself and others. For instance, if you work with steel or other hard metals and don't wear gloves, your hands can get cut by sharp edges.

Similarly, if you're carrying around your equipment, you could drop it and cause injuries.



You can use a backpack for portability to avoid such risks. It's a good option for carrying equipment around because it's lightweight and allows you to move freely.

Because of the dangers associated with metalwork, it's imperative to exercise caution.



Read the tips below to keep yourself safe when working with metal.

1. Use eye protection

One of the most common injuries in the metalworking industry is eye damage. If you weld metals, your eyes are exposed to glare, sparks, and flashes. Arc welding produces artificial UV rays, causing damage to your cornea.

Various types of eye protection are available for use when working with metal. The most common types include safety goggles and glasses. They can be bought from any local hardware store or online.

Safety goggles are designed to protect your eyes from flying debris and other harmful materials while cutting, sanding, and doing other tasks that involve working with metal surfaces.

On the other hand, safety glasses are similar to goggles, except that they offer additional protection against harmful chemicals such as acid fumes or ultraviolet radiation from welding lights.

2. Wear protective footwear

A metalworking shop is a dangerous place. If you're not working in a safe environment, you're putting yourself at risk of injuries. And if you're injured while working, it can be hard to recover. That's why wearing protective footwear is a great way to keep your feet safe while working with metal.

It's important to wear sturdy shoes that have good traction on hard surfaces to keep your feet from slipping. The best shoes for this job are steel-toed boots or sneakers. Steel toe shoes are a must if you're working with heavy machinery or other equipment that can cause serious injuries.

3. Use welding gloves

Welding gloves are designed to protect your hands from the heat, sparks, and other hazards that come with working with metal. They also protect your skin from burns, blisters, and other injuries.

Welding gloves are available in different types and styles, from leather to neoprene. They come in other materials, including cotton or synthetic, and various sizes for different-sized hands. When choosing gloves, consider your hand size and the protection you'll need from the material.

Some welding gloves have finger loops that you can use to help pull them on over your hands without getting stuck on your fingers while wearing them. Nevertheless, all welding gloves share the same function: they protect your hands when working with metal.

4. Use proper lifting techniques

It's essential to follow proper lifting techniques when working with metal. Metal is heavy and can cause severe injuries if not handled properly. There are some techniques for safely lifting and moving your metal objects. A hoist will allow you to lift an object without getting trapped under its weight.

Meanwhile, a jack stand or jack will provide support as you put metals into place. Utilising them will prevent an object from falling over and injuring yourself or others in the area.



When moving large pieces, enlist the help of other people so you can lift metal objects out of the way before you proceed with your work. Simply put, encourage team-based lifting techniques and the use of legs to support the weight.

5. Keep the work area clean

It's essential to keep your work area clean when you're working with metal. Keep all tools, equipment, and materials away from the floor and the walls. That way, they don't get caught in anything or fall on someone nearby.

Beyond that, ensure there are no sharp corners anywhere in the room. If there are any sharp corners, cover them with tape until they're less likely to cause an injury. Also, make sure that when you put things down on the ground, they're not heavy enough to cause any damage if they fall over.

It's also worth noting that if something needs to be cleaned immediately after its use, don't wait until later. Keep all tools, materials, and equipment organised to avoid mixing them up with other objects.

Conclusion

Working with metal is no doubt a dangerous undertaking.



For this reason, you should always practice good safety habits, from wearing gloves and safety goggles to using proper lifting techniques and keeping the work area organised and clean.

