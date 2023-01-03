Farm Online
Simple, low cost on-farm fibre measurement app in development

By Kristin Murdock
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
AWI research aims to make micron measurement quick and easy on farm. Picture supplied.

AWI is funding the development of a low-cost method of on-farm fibre measurement that uses a smartphone app, potentially enabling woolgrowers to easily measure their wool's micron, colour and crimp in real time.

