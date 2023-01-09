CENTRAL Highlands property Kilgour is set to create strong interest in the run up to its auction on February 24.
Located 35km east of Capella and 55km north of Emerald in Queensland, the freehold 2000 hectare (4940 acre) property has about 1090ha (2700 acres) of contoured, predominantly prime softwood scrub farming country.
A further 737ha of Kilgour is mainly brigalow softwood scrub soils with good stands of buffel grass.
The balance is remnant offset country.
The productive property is fenced into seven main paddocks with laneways throughout. The fencing is mainly three and four barb with some two and four wire electric fencing.
Water is supplied from an equipped bore and dams.
There are timber and steel cattle yards plus three steel and cable feedlot pens backed by a 250 head feedlot licence.
Other structural improvements include three air-conditioned residences.
The first is a four bedroom Logan modular home with built-ins, the second has three bedrooms, while the third is a one bedroom workers' cottage.
The property also has a 12x20x4.8m M&S steel shed with a concreted workshop area, a number of other sheds, a loading ramp, plus a four bay carport.
There are also five silos representing 380 tonnes of grain storage as well as two silo pads.
Kilgour is well located with good access to the Emerald Saleyards, grain depots and stock feed providers. Export meatworks, feedlots and stud selling complexes are also located within 300km of the property.
Kilgour will be auctioned by Maguire and Co in Emerald on February 24.
Contact Duncan Maguire, 0419 025 787, or Michael Maguire, 0400 790 684, Maguire and Co, Emerald.
