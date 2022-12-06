EXCEPTIONAL Queensland Central Highlands mixed farming property Kingower is back on the market.
Noted for its highly efficient water harvesting system, the 3262 hectare (8061 acre) irrigation and dryland farming property at Emerald also has improved grazing country and feedlot facilities.
Kingower has been meticulously developed and managed by the Mosley family during the past 10 years and is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis including the potential to retain existing staff.
Key features include 4709 megalitres in three water entitlements plus significant overland flow extraction; 642ha of developed flood irrigation plus 100ha under centre pivot with further expansion opportunities; 933ha of dryland cropping; and 1300ha of grazing complemented by a feedlot facility.
The 748ha, 13 field irrigation area includes 580ha which is flood protected and 162ha which is outside of the levee bank.
There are also seven dryland cropping fields with more than 370ha protected by a levee banks, while three covering 404ha are unprotected. The 158ha of surge fields are included in the dryland cropping area.
Following 120mm of rainfall, there is a full profile of moisture in the cultivation country.
The 1300ha of grazing country is predominantly along the creeks and watercourses and is serviced by laneways.
There is also a 405 head feedlot with capacity to expand to 1000 cattle. The facility has grain storage, silage bunkers, feeder pens and an exceptional set of all-steel cattle yards.
The four bedroom main homestead has a large deck overlooking the irrigation dams. The complex also has a lock-up garage, office, helicopter pad and hangar.
Other improvements include a manager's cottage, workers' accommodation, a high clearance machinery shed, workshop, and an office.
Kingower is being marketed by Colliers Agribusiness. The property is expected to make well in excess of $30 million on a walk in, walk out basis.
Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, or Matthew Keeley, 0437 720 885, Colliers Agribusiness.
