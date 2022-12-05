Farm Online
Macquarie River's well watered Baroona sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 5 2022 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Baroona has frontages to both the Mitchell Highway and the Macquarie River.

WELL watered 245 hectare (606 acre) Macquarie River NSW property Baroona has sold at auction for $5.02 million, with three water access licences selling seperately.

