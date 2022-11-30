OUTSTANDING 798 hectare (1973 acre) Central West property Killarney has sold after auction.
The property was initially passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $8 million, but sold after a brief negotiation with a local landholder.
The actual sale price has not been disclosed. However, the passed in figure at the Ray White Rural auction was equal to about $10,025/ha ($4055/acre).
Located in the Benalong district about 35km from Wellington and 41km from Dubbo, the 798 hectare (1973 acre) property is described as 90 per cent first class cultivation country.
The property has alluvial flats along a 1.4km frontage to the Little River. The balance of soils ranges from chocolate loams, medium clay loams, red basalt soils and areas of red sandy loams.
Killarney is generally flat to gently sloping with isolated hillocks. Remnant vegetation includes yellow box, kurrajong, white box, apple box and pine.
Killarney is fenced into 42 paddocks with an average size of about 18.5ha.
There are more than 55 water points on the property including 10 dams, with water also supplied from Little River and an equipped well and bore. The average annual rainfall is 613mm (24.5 inches).
The four bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer homestead was built in 1975 and is set in established lawns and gardens.
There is also a four stand across-the-board shearing shed/workshop shed, and a four bay machinery shed that can also be used as cover for 750 sheep.
The well equipped 1100 head capacity Prattley sheep yards were constructed on a granite base.
There is also a chemical shed, a machinery shed, container, storage shed, hay shed with skillion, and 1270 tonnes of grain storage.
The marketing of Killarney was handled by Brian McAneney and Frank Power, Ray White Rural Dubbo.
