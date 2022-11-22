THE productive 3111 hectare (7687 acre) Eidsvold, Qld, property Makoola is estimated to conservatively run 800 breeders.
Located 22km from Eidsvold, the property in four titles is made up of rolling brigalow scrub country, improved forest country, creek frontages and river flats.
A standout feature is the four-span centre pivot, which irrigates 17ha (43 acres) from two reliable bores.
Makoola is divided into 16 paddocks, including holding paddocks.
There is currently a large body of feed including a good mixture of native and improved pastures including buffel, bisset bluegrass, desmanthus, wynn cassia and seca stylo.
Water is supplied by 11 dams and a bore, which is connected to seven tanks and eight troughs. Horse and Eastern creeks also run through the property.
Timbers include ironbark, brigalow, spotted gum, bottle trees, bluegum and rosewood.
The exceptional infrastructure includes an open-plan four bedroom homestead, four bay machinery shed with a skillion and workshop, additional sheds, two stables with an undercover area for saddles and hay, dog runs and a garden shed.
There are two sets of cattle yards on the property, serviced by laneways. Both are equipped with a loading ramp, crush, calf cradle, and a seven way draft.
Makoola is being sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on December 16.
Contact Danielle Meyer, 0427 654 912, Danielle Meyer Rural, Eidsvold.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.