Reliable Queensland country for 800 breeders

By Mark Phelps
Updated November 23 2022 - 10:36am, first published 4:00am
THE productive 3111 hectare (7687 acre) Eidsvold, Qld, property Makoola is estimated to conservatively run 800 breeders.

