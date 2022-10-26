EMAHO is an extremely well developed northern New England region grazing property, which offers luxury living.
Located 35km south of Tenterfield, the 1625 hectare (4015 acre) property comprises of Emaho 1079ha (2666 acres) and Myra 546ha (1349 acres).
Emaho has been developed by the Christophersen family for nearly two decades.
The property has been home to a high quality Angus herd, producing market topping weaners.
Servicing the well designed paddocks are five sets of steel cattle yards, which are each equipped with loading facilities.
Water is a feature with three creeks, more than 40 dams, and a reticulated trough system.
However, what sets Emaho apart is the quality of its structural improvements.
The architecturally designed Emaho homestead sits in an elevated position with views over the property and to the distant mountain ranges.
There is also a self-contained duplex, known affectionately as 'The Shed', along with a recently constructed executive residence on the Myra end of the aggregation.
Functional shedding ensures that all vehicles, machinery and equipment are securely stored away from the elements.
Emaho will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on November 25.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.
