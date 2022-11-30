Farm Online
Gina Rinehart unveils details of buying spree for east coast pastoral and cropping land

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:29am, first published 7:30am
Gina Rinehart has unveiled her plan to use the profits from the sale of cattle stations in the north to buy farm properties on the east coast.

Cashed-up Gina Rinehart has unveiled more of her future livestock plans with the sale of more large cattle stations in the north.

