Farm Online
Home/Property

Tenterfield's Emaho sells at auction for $7.15 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

EXTREMELY well developed northern New England region grazing property Emaho has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $7.15 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.