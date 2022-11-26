Farm Online
Large scale Alpha cattle property sold

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 27 2022 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
A large scale property with a carrying capacity of 7000 mixed cattle up has sold following an expressions of interest campaign.

NOTED North Queensland Wagyu breeders David and Gina Kane has emerged as the buyers of the Teys family's large scale Alpha property Sedgeford.

