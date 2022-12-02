Commercial property investment opportunity with political pull

THE complex that serves as the Roma headquarters for National Party Leader and Federal Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud, is on the market.
Located at 63 Arthur Street in Roma's central business area, the complex on 2028 square metres of land also has a frontage to Hawthorne Street with a drive through capability.
The office area is 147sq m and has a meeting room and amenities including a kitchenette.
In addition to Mr Littleproud's office, two other licensed industrial businesses operate from the location.
Ron Auto Repair is run by Ron Fababaer, a Toyota trained A-grade mechanic and diagnostic technician. The workshop is 400sq m plus hardstand outside the building.
Tim Poochy and the team at Superior Auto Salon are award winning car detailers. The Superior workshop is also about 400sq m.
The facility was previously the GoFarm outlet in Roma, and is being offered by Trenton Hindman, who founded that company in early 1990s, and is now retiring.
Mr Littleproud also has offices in Dalby and Warwick to service his sprawling 729,897 square kilometre electorate, which is only marginally smaller in size than NSW (801,150sq km).
The net annual rental income from the Arthur Street property is about $120,000.
63 Arthur Street will be auctioned by Knight Frank in Sydney on December 8.
Contact Peter Uebergang, 0447 007 744, Knight Frank.
