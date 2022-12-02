Menegazzo's 96,000 head cattle aggregation sold

MARK Menegazzo's Gulf Coast Agriculture Company four adjoining cattle stations have been sold to prominent NSW irrigators Peter and Jane Harris.
The Gulf Country aggregation covers a total area of 1.1 million hectares (2.7 million acres) and is estimated to run about 96,000 cattle.
Prices have not been disclosed.
The transaction included:
- Van Rook, which covers 590,500 hectares (1.46 million acre) and runs some 61,700 head cattle.
- The 125,000ha (308,882 acre) Stirling Lotus Vale, a fattening block that runs about 19,600 head, including a stud Brahman herd.
- Inkerman, which covers 280,000ha (691,895 acres) is bordered by water on three sides - the Nassau River to the north, the Staaten River to the south, and the Gulf of Carpentaria to the west - runs about 10,000 breeders.
- Dorunda, which was named after the first vessel to carry beef from Queensland to Great Britain in 1881, is 110,010ha (271,841 acres) and runs about 3000 breeders.
