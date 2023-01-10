Farm Online
Dublin scientist's declaration on livestock gathers support in Australia

January 11 2023 - 8:00am
Australian Meat Processor Corporation chief executive officer Chris Taylor.

FIFTY Australian scientists have now signed a major international declaration in support of the essential role of animal agriculture in a sustainable food system.

