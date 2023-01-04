Farm Online
AuctionsPlus tips a 750c EYCI by end of 2023

January 5 2023 - 6:30am
Keep your eye on costs and herd productivity because no one can control the cattle market. Picture by Shutterstock.

AS CATTLE market talk hones in on when the 2023 decline will kick in and how deep it will be, farm business experts say producer attention is, as always, far better directed to herd productivity and costs of production.

