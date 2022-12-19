Farm Online
Home/Beef

Cattle market wrap for 2022: Prices ease but records still set

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 19 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator's 2022 run.

RED hot competition between restockers and feeder buyers combined with tighter supply than expected to make 2022 a record year for the cattle market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.