DNA data brought to the paddock: UQ scientists trial crush-side genotyping

January 11 2023 - 9:00am
Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation PhD candidate Harry Lamb analysing cattle DNA data.

Portable sequencing technology used to track the spread of COVID-19 is now showing promise as a cost-effective way of determining breeding values directly on cattle properties.

