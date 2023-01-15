Farm Online
Misinformation fuelling US roo leather ban prompts Washington call

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
January 16 2023
THE kangaroo industry will contact the Washington embassy with concerns about the misinformation fuelling a state's moves to ban kangaroo leather in some products.

