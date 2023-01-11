Farm Online
'A flop': Labor cans former govt's $54m farmer soil grant program

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
January 12 2023 - 8:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

THE federal government has scrapped a $54-million soil testing grant program for farmers due to low participation and flooding.

