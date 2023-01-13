Farm Online

Concern for duck numbers amid Murray flooding

By Tim Dornin
Updated January 14 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
SA authorities have been urged to cancel duck hunting season amid flooding concerns for populations. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

South Australia has been urged to cancel this year's duck hunting season amid fears waterbird populations, already in decline, will be further threatened by flooding down the Murray.

