Labor to use EU trade as 'political cover' for tougher land clearing laws

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:30pm
The Nationals are concerned international trade will be used as an excuse to enforce draconian land clearing laws . Picture by Melody Labinsky.

THE federal government will attempt to use a trade agreement with the European Union to justify its domestic environmental policies and enforce harsh land clearing laws on farmers, the Nationals leader has warned.

