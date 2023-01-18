Farm Online
2022 winners and placegetters in the Australian sheep meat export sector

By Kristin Murdock
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
The Australian lamb market found new exports destinations among the traditional in 2022. Picture supplied.

In 2022, Australian lamb exports were up seven per cent from the previous year, reaching 284,257 tonnes, the largest export figure on record according to reports from the MLA.

