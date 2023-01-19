Farm Online
Home/Beef

With Ardern going, here's what Kiwi livestock producers want to see

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef + Lamb NZ director George Tatham describes the frustration of Kiwi livestock producers over Adern Government policies.

Urgent measures to curb the sale of sheep and beef farms into carbon farms and amended methane targets are the top-of-the-list demands from New Zealand's red meat sector for political parties heading into the general election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.