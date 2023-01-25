Farm Online
Dr Philip Holmes receives OAM for service to livestock industry

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 26 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
Dr Philip Holmes has earned an OAM for his service to Australia's livestock industry. For decades, he lent his expertise to improving primary producers' flocks and herds. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

THERE is no secret recipe for making a success of livestock farming. There's no silver bullet, age-old formulae or cutting-edge technology that offers a fail-proof guarantee of turning a profit.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

