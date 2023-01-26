Farm Online
Remaining piece of one of Victoria's earliest and largest sheep runs is on the market

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
January 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Once part of one of Victoria's earliest and biggest sheep runs, Plover Park is for sale by tender. Pictures from Ray White

Agents are expected a price of $5500 to $6000 per acre will be offered for an historic farming property at Harrow in western Victoria.

