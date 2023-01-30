Farm Online
Barry Irvin keynote speaker at Herd 23 conference in March

January 31 2023 - 9:00am
Bega Cheese Executive Chairman Barry Irvin will share with Herd '23 delegates the company's experiences with its Regional Circular Co-operative initiative. File picture

Breeding and genetic improvement could help the dairy industry boost its sustainability credentials. And this is vital for meeting market expectations, now, and into the future.

