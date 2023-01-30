Farm Online
Kimberley flood appeal off to a flying start

Updated January 30 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders have both bought dug deep to help launch a fundraising appeal for flood affected Kimberley graziers. Picture - supplied.

A FUNDRAISING drive to assist flood-affected graziers in Western Australia's Kimberley region is off to a flying start with both Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders both donating $10,000 to the cause.

