It's a company generating US$65 billion in sales last year but until recently very few people had heard the name Ineos.
That is changing and likely will continue to do so, according to Ineos Automotive commercial director Mark Tennant.
The Ineos Group runs 39 businesses and has 25,000 employees spread across 31 countries.
It entered the chemicals game 25 years ago and its portfolio has swelled to include oil and gas assets, sporting teams, fashion label Belstaff and an automotive division.
Speaking at the launch of the Ineos Grenadier in the Scottish Highlands, Mr Tennant said the company's acquisitions over the years had come from global players such as BP and BASF.
He said Ineos produced raw materials that went into products used in all walks of life, from transfusion bags in hospitals to turbines on wind farms.
"What Jim, John and Andy did very successfully over that 25-year period is to buy unwanted assets, good assets, but businesses that were no longer core to the people who owned them before," Mr Tennant said.
"They run them more tightly to take out costs, run them more efficiently and get the best out of them.
"So that's been the business model for Ineos for some time and very successful it's been to, in terms of the overall value of the company."
Mr Tennant said the company doesn't have a typical corporate mission statement.
Instead, it has the Ineos compass, which is in the character of the owners of the business - grit, rigour and humour.
"Grit, which I think speaks very clearly to the sort of vehicle we've got here, but it's also about being determined and persistent," Mr Tennant said.
"Rigour is being thorough, we don't do things lightly. There's an expectation in the business that people really are forensic and pay proper attention to what they are doing.
"Humour because we all spend a lot of our working lives working, funnily enough, and if you can't have fun it makes life a lot less full of joy."
Five years ago the company commenced its journey into the automotive industry.
Mr Tennant, who previously worked for Guava International and Bentley Motors, started as employee number seven.
He said Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been at the heart of the project from the beginning.
Yes, the story of the billionaire at the pub who decides to build a new four-wheel drive is true, but "this isn't a vanity project".
"He's been very involved, loves the vehicle and he's been a big part of our testing regime," Mr Tennant said.
"He's taken it to Iceland, to Namibia, he's been with us driving it in the dunes of Morocco, so he's been integrally involved and he's always had a love of 4x4s as well so he's not new to using various vehicles in various parts of the world."
Mr Tennant said Ineos Automotive was here to build a story, build a vehicle and build a car company that will be here for many years to come.
"What I've loved about it is this opportunity to start with a completely blank sheet of paper and to develop a vehicle from scratch and build a car business from scratch," he said.
"I've got quite a lot of experience down the years in automotive but usually there are some legacy things you have to just deal with - we didn't have any of that so it was an opportunity for some really fresh thinking.
"To get to this event, having been there since it was a little twinkle in Jim's eye, and see a procession of 20 Grenadiers going through these regal scenes in the Highlands of Scotland is a proper 'pinch me' moment to be honest, it's great."
