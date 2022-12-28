Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Strong finish to machinery market in 2022 with another positive year expected

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
December 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McIntosh & Son Albany, Esperance, Katanning and Kulin general manager Devon Gilmour says technology has been a big driver for machinery upgrades.

For farmers and machinery dealers alike, 2022 has been a significant year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.