Australian agricultural machinery dealers likely to sell 19,000 tractors in 2022

Melody Labinsky
Melody Labinsky
December 14 2022 - 9:00am
Australian tractor sales in November were up 4.7 per cent on the same month a year prior.

Australia's machinery dealers are poised to sell more than 19,000 tractors in 2022, with just three weeks of the year remaining.

