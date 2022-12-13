Australia's machinery dealers are poised to sell more than 19,000 tractors in 2022, with just three weeks of the year remaining.
The uptick in sales builds on a record-breaking year in 2021 and marks the strongest run the industry has seen since the 1980s.
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said this figure represented total volumes in excess of $2 billion, which was also a high water mark for the industry.
Sales of tractors in November were up 4.7 per cent on the same month a year prior to sit 2.5pc ahead for the year-to-date.
On the harvester front, more than 1000 machines have been sold this year and monthly sales lifted 20pc on November 2021 figures.
"Tractor sales were again strong across the nation as the industry is now in full swing for this year's harvest," Mr Northover said.
"The recent rainfall activity across much of eastern Australia has presented many challenges for farmers, however the overall picture remains healthy for machinery dealers."
Mr Northover said all states except South Australia recorded rises for the month, with SA dipping 15pc.
It was another top month in Queensland and sales lifted 12pc for the month to sit 14pc ahead for the year.
In NSW sales lifted 5pc compared to the same month last year and Victoria recorded a small rise of 1.5pc with both states now in line with the year prior.
Sales in Western Australia remained strong, up 8pc to settle 2.4pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Tasmanian sales increased 14pc for the month while sales in the NT are sitting 11pc ahead of 2021.
The category that witnessed the most growth in November was the under 30 kilowatt (40 horsepower) range, which was up 23pc on the same month last year and finished 10pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Sales in the 30 to 75kw (40 to 100hp) segment were up 1pc for the month and 2pc ahead for the year-to-date.
There was a 7pc drop in the 75 to 150kw (100 to 200hp) category in November and it is now sitting 3pc behind overall.
It was another strong month in the 150kw (200hp) plus category, which was ahead 4pc on November 2021 and is up 4pc for the year-to-date.
Mr Northover said dealers were continuing to report high demand for new and used machinery just seven months out from the end of the federal government's temporary full expensing program.
However, he said rising interest rates combined with recent price increases were ensuring a note of caution remained in the market with regards to the medium-term outlook.
"While supply chain challenges remain, particularly with European suppliers battling energy shortages, there are signs that shipping times are improving so one is hopeful of a return to better conditions for our suppliers," he said.
Australia's hay industry continues to face challenges and sales dropped 33pc on November 2021 to sit 33pc behind for the year-to-date.
Sales of out-front mowers lifted 4pc in November but remain 21pc behind for the year-to-date.
