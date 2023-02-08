Farm Online
Ineos Grenadier delivers a capable and comfortable driving experience

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
February 8 2023 - 11:01am
Travelling long distances is a comfortable experience in the Ineos Grenadier thanks to inclusions like Recaro seats.

When people first see and hear about the Ineos Grenadier, they immediately liken it to other four-wheel drives.

